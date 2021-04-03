Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.96 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Andersons by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $928.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

