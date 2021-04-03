Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,118,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 341,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 154,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

