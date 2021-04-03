Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $69.56 Average PT from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

WDC stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

