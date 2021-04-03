Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report $71.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.70 million and the highest is $75.30 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $352.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.41 million.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT remained flat at $$7.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

