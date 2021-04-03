WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells $2,864,169.33 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $216.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.44 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.