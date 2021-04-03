Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.32

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 8811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

