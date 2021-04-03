Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 966,781 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.