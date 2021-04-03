WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

