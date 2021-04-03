William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $317.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $249.13 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.18 and a 200 day moving average of $324.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

