Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 19,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

