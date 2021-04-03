WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 65323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 181.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

