Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.33

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and traded as high as $40.86. Wilmar International shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

