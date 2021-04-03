Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

