Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.65.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $76.12 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

