Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 34.8% in March

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

