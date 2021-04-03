Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $698.67

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 698.67 ($9.13) and traded as high as GBX 820.50 ($10.72). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 106,124 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 772.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 700.02.

Workspace Group Company Profile (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

