WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPP. BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 117,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $64.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. WPP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

