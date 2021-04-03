Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.78. 142,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 106,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.