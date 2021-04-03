Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.97. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,630 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNMF shares. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Macau presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62.

About Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

