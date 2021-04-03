Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.