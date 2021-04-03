Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.