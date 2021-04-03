Yap Stone Reaches One Day Volume of $52,343.00 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Yap Stone has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Yap Stone has a market cap of $1.16 million and $52,343.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

YAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity. Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

