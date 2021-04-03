Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Yelp has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 137,269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 170,645 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.