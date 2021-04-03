Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

YJ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 292,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.44). Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

