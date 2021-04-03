Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $17.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $17.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $82.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.08. 408,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,912. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

