Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.14 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $17.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.71 million to $17.50 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $82.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $85.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $112.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $123.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.08. 408,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,912. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $889,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.