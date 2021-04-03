Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CLSD stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,058.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

