Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.25 Million

Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $400.50 million. Diodes reported sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. Diodes has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

