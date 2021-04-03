Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post $66.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $58.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $273.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $275.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

DEA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,763. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 505,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

