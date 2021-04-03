Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

TCMD traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 107,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,101. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

