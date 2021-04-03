Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,655. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

