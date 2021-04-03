Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.79 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. Epizyme posted sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $49.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.75 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $240.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $878.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

