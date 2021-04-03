Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.