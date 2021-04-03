Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

