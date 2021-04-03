Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Hologic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

HOLX stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

