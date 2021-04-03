Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,727,303. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

