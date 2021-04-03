Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $362.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

