Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Sell

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $36.94 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

