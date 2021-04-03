Zacks Investment Research Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 55.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

