Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

Independent Bank stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

