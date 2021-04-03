Zacks Investment Research Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

LG Display stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LG Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.