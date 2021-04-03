Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

