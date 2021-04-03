Zacks Investment Research Upgrades cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) to “Hold”

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get cbdMD alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In other cbdMD news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 59,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $240,408.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on cbdMD (YCBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.