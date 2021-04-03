Zen Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01088613 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00095245 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

