Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 6,500 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $880,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

