Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $72,269.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $2,313.92 or 0.03870452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00076757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00295430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00790248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00090423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

