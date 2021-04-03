ZumCoin Price Up 27.6% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

