ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 145.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,189 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 19,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.58 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

