ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 356 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

