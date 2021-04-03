ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

