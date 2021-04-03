ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 492,543 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $97.83 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $97.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

