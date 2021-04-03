Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 20,320 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $211,734.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Zynga by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $37,441,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,578,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

